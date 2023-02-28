Workday (WDAY) Revenues Up Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Workday Inc. WDAY reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Workday is experiencing solid growth as more businesses select its human capital management and financial solutions. The company's strategy to focus on innovation and cost control also facilitated top-line expansion year over year.

Bottom Line

Net loss in the reported quarter was $125.7 million or a loss of 49 cents per share compared with a net loss of $73.3 million or 29 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Despite top-line growth, higher operating expenses led to a greater loss during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $256.2 million or 99 cents per share compared with $206 million or $78 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10 cents.



In fiscal 2023, the net loss was $366.7 million or a loss of $1.44 per share on a GAAP basis against a net income of $29.4 or 12 cents per share in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income stood at $949.2 million or $3.64 per share compared with respective figures of $1,038.7 million or $3.99 per share in fiscal 2022.

Workday, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Workday, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Workday, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Total revenues in the quarter rose to $1,646.3 million from $1,376.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Expanding customer base backed by a robust portfolio of financial software and human capital solutions, a unique innovation approach based on AI and machine learning-based applications boosted the top line. In the fourth quarter, the company achieved the 10,000 customer mark. Of them, 4,750 customers were from the company's core human resource and financial software products portfolio. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,632 million.



Subscription services revenues stood at $1,495.4 million, up 21.7% from $1,229.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter, backed by strong renewals. Revenues from Professional services increased to $150.9 million from $147 million in the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2023, revenues were $6,215.8 million compared with $5,138.8 million in fiscal 2022.

Other Details

Operating loss during the quarter was $89 million compared with an operating loss of $101 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $305.3 million for an operating margin of 18.5% compared with respective tallies of $237.1 million and 17.2% in the year-earlier quarter. Improvement was backed by revenue growth and continued cost discipline.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During fiscal 2023, WDAY generated $ 1,657.2 million of cash from operating activities compared with $ 1,650.7 million in fiscal 2022. As of Jan 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $6,121.4 million with long-term debt of $2,975.9 million compared with respective tallies of $3,644.2 million and $617.4 million in the prior year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, Subscription revenues are currently projected to be in the band of $6,525-$6,575 million, indicating a growth 17-18% year over year. Professional services revenues are expected to be in the range of $630-$650 million. The non-GAAP operating margin is projected to be 23%.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Subscription revenues are expected in the band of $1,517-$1,520 million, indicating growth of 19% year over year. Revenues from Professional service are estimated at $148 million. For the first quarter, the non-GAAP operating margin is approximated at 21.5%.



Management expects that short-run uncertainty will likely persist. In fiscal 2024, the company will continue to make investments in strategic growth areas and put an emphasis on innovation, including its AI and machine learning-based applications.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.76 per share.



Arista Networks, Inc. is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 222%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.39%.



Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company’s offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Viavi Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.