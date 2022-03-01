Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth

Workday, Inc. WDAY reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results (ended Jan 31, 2022) with a year-over-year increase in revenues and non-GAAP earnings, backed by healthy demand trends. The company expects this momentum to continue in fiscal 2023 with the gradual revival of business operations in the post-pandemic era.

Quarter Details

Net loss in the reported quarter was $73.3 million or a loss of 29 cents per share compared with $71.7 million or a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. Despite top-line growth, the company recorded a wider loss on an absolute basis owing to higher operating expenses.



Non-GAAP net income in the quarter improved to $206 million or 78 cents per share from $184.6 million or 73 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents.



In fiscal 2022, Workday registered a net income of $29.4 million or 12 cents per share against a net loss of $282.4 million or a loss of $1.19 per share in fiscal 2021, primarily driven by higher revenues. Non-GAAP net income in fiscal 2022 improved to $1,038.7 million or $3.99 per share from $724.2 million or $2.93 per share in fiscal 2021.

Revenues

Total quarterly revenues aggregated $1,376.1 million compared with $1,131.7 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 and beat the consensus estimate of $1,364 million. Subscription services revenues (89.3% of total revenues) rallied 22.2% year over year to $1,229.2 million on the back of an expanding customer base. Workday customer community now includes more than 50% of the Fortune 500, of which, roughly 90% are using its products regularly. Subscription revenue backlog was $12.81 billion, up 26.9% year over year. Professional services’ revenues (10.7% of total revenues) increased 17.2% to $147 million.



In fiscal 2022, total revenues were up 19% year over year to $5,138.8 million, largely driven by higher subscription revenues (up 20%) of $4,546.3 million led by higher customer contracts and strong customer renewals, with gross retention of more than 95%.



Operating expenses in the reported quarter were $1,477.1 million compared with $1,205 million in the prior year, resulting in respective operating loss of $101 million and $73.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $1,534.3 million with total debt (current and non-current) of $1,839.8 million compared with respective tallies of $1,384.2 million and $1,795 million in the prior-year period. In fiscal 2022, Workday generated an operating cash flow of $1,650.7 million compared with $1,268.4 million in fiscal 2021.

Guidance

With solid quarterly and fiscal results, Workday expects its fiscal 2023 subscription services revenues in the range of $5,530-$5,550 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 18.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Workday currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



