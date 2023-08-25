Workday (WDAY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Workday Inc. WDAY reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom and the top line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported higher revenues year over year, backed by solid net sales growth and customer wins in various sectors including healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality. Management’s focus on product innovation, diversifying portfolio and AI integration supported the top line during the quarter.

Net Income

GAAP net income was $78.7 million or 30 cents per share against a net loss of $64.2 million or a loss of 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement can be primarily attributed to top-line expansion year over year.



Non-GAAP net income increased to $378.3 million or $1.43 per share from $217.7 million or 83 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18 cents.

Workday, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Workday, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Workday, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Total revenues in the fiscal second quarter were $1,786.8 million, up from $1,535.8 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,773 million. The solid improvement in net sales was driven by robust growth in Workday's financial, human capital and supply chain management solutions.



Over 65 million users entrusted Workday solutions to optimize the management of their vital business operations. During the fiscal second quarter, retail and hospitality exceeded $1 billion in annual recurring revenues, alongside financial services. The healthcare segment continued to exhibit robust growth, backed by the growing adoption of Workday supply chain solutions. Strength in the education and government sector is a positive factor. Workday’s partner referral program with AWS continued to drive multiple strategic wins during the quarter.



The company is actively engaged in integrating and harnessing the full potential of generative AI. The development of AI-based product capabilities currently focuses on natural language generation, content search, summarization, content augmentation and document understanding. Workday is witnessing a growing uptake of machine learning models, with around 3,000 customers actively sharing their data with Workday's ML models, resulting in over 50 million daily ML inferences being processed.



Subscription services revenues totaled $1,623.9 million, up 18.8% from $1,367.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Net sales surpassed our revenue estimate of $1,612.3 million. At the end of the quarter, the 24-month subscription revenue backlog increased 22.7% to $10.27 billion, driven by new ACV bookings and strong contract renewals.



Revenues from professional services were $162.8 million compared with $168.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat our revenue estimate of $160.1 million.

Other Details

Operating income during the quarter was $36.3 million against an operating loss of $34.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $421.4 million for an operating margin of 23.6% compared with the respective figures of $301.6 million and 19.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company generated $425.3 million of cash from operating activities compared with $114.4 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Jul 31, 2023, it had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $6.66 billion with long-term debt of $2,977.8 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company raised its guidance for subscription revenues to $6.570-$6.590 billion from the previously estimated range of $6.550-$6.575 billion, indicating growth of 18% year over year. Professional services revenues are expected in the range of $630-$650 million. The non-GAAP operating margin is projected to be 23.5%, up from the prior estimation of 23%. Capital expenditure is approximated to be around $300 million.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects Subscription services revenues to be in the band of $1.678-$1.680 billion. Revenues from Professional services are estimated to be $165 million. For the fiscal third quarter, the non-GAAP operating margin is approximated to be 23.5%.

