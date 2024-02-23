Workday (WDAY) Price Target Increased by 7.10% to 309.40

The average one-year price target for Workday (NasdaqGS:WDAY) has been revised to 309.40 / share. This is an increase of 7.10% from the prior estimate of 288.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of 306.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.50%, a decrease of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 219,712K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,973K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,086K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,488K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,717K shares, representing a decrease of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 67.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,444K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,897K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,402K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.