Workday (WDAY) Gearing Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Workday, Inc. WDAY is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 27.



The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at 48 cents, which suggests growth of 11.6% from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate for earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1 billion, indicating an improvement of 21.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Notably, the company beat estimates in the trailing four quarters by 23.8%, on average.

Workday, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Workday, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Workday, Inc. Quote

Guidance & Estimates in Detail



For fiscal first quarter, Workday expects subscription revenues in the range of $873-$875 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $869 million, indicating growth of 24% on a year-over-year basis.



Further, professional services revenues are projected to be $137 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $133 million, suggesting an improvement of 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q1 Performance



Workday’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from high demand for its cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and financial management solutions, driven by digital transformation of enterprises taking place across all industries.



Notably, in the last reported quarter, the company’s HCM solutions were adopted by major players like Southwest Airlines and Wells Fargo Bank, while its financial solutions were adopted by the likes of KeyBanc, and Dun & Bradstreet.



Moreover, growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings is likely to have contributed to the company’s fiscal first-quarter performance.



Also, solid traction across European markets like Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well Australia and New Zealand is likely to have driven subscription revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter backed by adoption of the company’s software solutions.



Further, strong synergies from the acquisition of Scout RFP, which concluded in the fourth quarter, are likely to have boosted top-line growth in the to-be reported quarter.



However, increased expenditure on sales and marketing is likely to have limited margin expansion in the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, coronavirus-induced uncertainties prevailing in the market are expected to have been a headwind.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Workday this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Workday has an Earnings ESP of +12.97% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Other Stocks to Consider



Here are a few stocks that you may consider, as our proven model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Nutanix Inc. NTNX has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



salesforce.com CRM has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.