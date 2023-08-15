Workday (WDAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Workday (WDAY) closed at $230.89, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human resources software had lost 0.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Workday as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 15.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion, which would represent changes of +45.88% and +15.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.95% higher. Workday is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Workday's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.24.

Also, we should mention that WDAY has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WDAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.