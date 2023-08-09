Workday (WDAY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Workday (WDAY) closed at $225.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human resources software had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Workday as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2023. On that day, Workday is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 15.48% from the year-ago period.

WDAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.6% and +15.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Workday should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.95% higher. Workday is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Workday currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.97.

We can also see that WDAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

