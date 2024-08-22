Workday (WDAY), Axonify Team Up to Enhance Workforce Management

Workday, Inc. WDAY recently entered into a partnership agreement with Axonify to improve frontline worker engagement and learning through leveraging their combined capabilities. Axonify specializes in mobile-first learning management systems that utilize microlearning and AI-powered reinforcement to match the needs of today's frontline employees.



Consequently, the Workday Human Capital Management product suite offers a comprehensive array of tools designed to support various aspects of workforce management, including recruitment, employee development and productivity enhancement. It also offers essential insights that help enterprises to gain better operational visibility, accelerate decision making and enhance preparedness for future talent shifts.



Frontline employees often face unique challenges such as limited access to training and communication tools that cater to their specific roles. These obstacles often lead to operational inefficiencies and poor customer service and can ultimately hinder an organization’s commercial success.



The integration of the Workday HCM product suite and Axonify’s adaptive microlearning and communication platform will bring an advanced set of tools that address the distinctive requirements of frontline workers. It will deliver targeted, timely and precise training and communication to the workers, which will likely optimize the workflow of organizations.



For Axonify, the collaboration will unlock new opportunities enabling them to reach a broader audience and increase their customer engagement. Furthermore, the addition of specialized tools focused on frontline employee management will bring more versatility to Workday’s platform, boosting its commercial prospects among organizations with significant frontline operations.



Workday’s revenue growth continues to be driven by high demand for its Human Capital Management solution. However, it is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, the public and financial services, among others. This has helped it to witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as enterprises aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency levels. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company.



The stock has gained 1.7% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 36.1%.



Workday carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks.



The company created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance and simplifying technology migration.

