Workday (WDAY) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have been a key driver of the market’s strong rebound from the March lows, but Workday has underperformed during that span. While Workday (WDAY) stock is up about 2% year to date, it trails the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce and Adobe (ADBE). Still, investors will be looking to see if Workday will maintain its guidance.

Workday’s underperformance relative to its peers suggests the market is still taking a wait-and-see approach in its evaluation of its growth prospects. The enterprise cloud specialist is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. While uncertainties remain with the COVID-19 impact, Workday provides essential HR and finance management software that is well-insulated from pandemic disruption.

The company’s extensive collection of cloud-based solutions, such as accounting, financial reporting, analytics and compensation, gives it a pathway to multiple years of growth, particularly as businesses adjust to a remote-work environment. Workday’s solutions, which aim to increase business efficiency, while lowering costs, are driving market share growth in two of its main profit drivers — SaaS and enterprise resource planning.

While these business functions are critical to maintaining efficiency amid lockdown restrictions, the likes of Salesforce (CRM) are also vying for those dollars. As such, for Workday’s stock to trade on par with its peers, the company must deliver not only on the top and bottom line but also issue confident revenue guidance and upside billings forecast to allay investor concerns about valuation and its competitive position.

For the quarter that ended in April, Wall Street expects the Pleasanton, Calif.-based company to earn 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 43 cents per share on revenue of $825.05 million. For the full year ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 11.5% year over year to $2.10 per share, while revenue of $4.27 billion would mark a 17.6% increase year over year.

Owing to the digital transformation taking place across all industries, strong revenue and earnings growth projections are commonplace for Workday, which has topped or matched the Street’s earnings estimates in ten straight quarters. As such, Workday is broadly expected to report a top- and bottom-line beat Wednesday, driven by solid demand for its cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and financial management solutions.

In the last reported quarter, Workday delivered earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $976.3 million, up 23% year over year, beating consensus estimates on both measures. Notably, fourth-quarter subscription revenue was $839.7 million, an increase of 24% from the same period last year. Just as impressive, its fourth-quarter professional services revenue totaled $136.6 million, while the subscription revenue backlog increased 23% year over year to $8.3 billion.

Workday also raised its fiscal year 2021 subscription revenue outlook to a range of $3.755 billion to 3.77 billion, up from its prior forecast of $3.73 billion. During the quarter, the company noted HCM services were adopted by prominent customers, such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). To be sure, these positive trends existed prior to the pandemic. Given the coronavirus-induced uncertainties, the market will want to see Workday affirm this level of confidence.

