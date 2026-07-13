Workday vs. Arista: Which Enterprise AI Stock Has More Upside Now?

Workday, Inc. WDAY and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET are leading players in the enterprise software and cloud solutions for large organizations, benefiting from the enterprise AI spending cycle. Workday specializes in cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and financial management software. The company’s cloud-based platform with embedded AI integrates finance and HR into a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Arista offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry, primarily focusing on high-performance cloud and data center networking infrastructure powering AI and hyperscale computing. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for WDAY

Workday is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain. It is customizing its solutions for diverse industries and verticals, including education, public services and financial services. This has helped the company achieve strong renewals and expand its customer base, as businesses aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency. The growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings holds promise. Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. The partnership with Alight to deliver an integrated payroll experience to customers across several European regions has expanded its global footprint. The company’s collaboration with the AWS marketplace has also led to multiple customer wins.



Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. The ongoing AI-powered product development emphasizes natural language generation, content search, summarization, content augmentation and document understanding. Workday is focusing on deeply embedding AI within enterprise workflows to improve decision-making, automation and productivity. The company has been aggressively integrating AI across its enterprise cloud platform, especially in HR, finance, workforce planning and automation. It has recently introduced Workday Illuminate, which integrates generative AI into enterprise workflows for AI-powered workforce insights.



However, despite efforts to broaden its market presence, Workday continues to derive 75% of its revenue from the United States. The lack of geographical diversity exposes the company to various market risks. Economic downturns, shifts in consumer preferences and changes in the regulatory environment often adversely impact Workday’s revenues and profitability. Stiff competition in the HCM and financial management software market from established players like Oracle Corporation ORCL has led to pricing pressure. In addition, the company’s margin continues to be affected by higher operating and SG&A expenses, primarily due to an increase in headcount and marketing spending.

The Case for ANET

Arista offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry, with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches for the high-speed data center segment and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit switching products. Over the years, the company has introduced various products to meet the rising demands of AI/ML-driven network architectures. These innovations have enabled Arista to deliver a superior customer experience and increase customer engagement.



The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers, as its modern networking platforms are foundational for the transformation from silos to data centers. Arista boasts a comprehensive portfolio with the right network architecture for client-to-campus data center cloud and AI networking, backed by three guiding principles. These include best-in-class, highly proactive products with resilience, zero-touch automation and telemetry with predictive client-to-cloud one-click operations with granular visibility and prescriptive insights for deeper AI algorithms.



With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, has helped it to record steady top-line growth.



However, Arista remains plagued by high operating costs. As it continues to enhance its existing product line and develop new technologies and products that address emerging technological trends, evolving industry standards and changing end-customer needs, operating costs tend to soar. Moreover, the redesigning of products and their supply chain mechanism has eroded margins. Although the company is witnessing increased demand, there are lingering supply bottlenecks for advanced products. As such, when Arista increases orders for these components and tries to build up inventory, it is blocking working capital.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for WDAY & ANET?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workday’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 11.6% and 16.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates have trended up 1.7% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 28.5% and 21.8%, respectively. The EPS estimates have been flat over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of WDAY & ANET

Over the past year, Workday has plunged 38.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.5%. Arista has gained 72.6% over the same period.



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Workday looks more attractive than Arista from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Arista’s shares currently trade at 18.25 forward sales, higher than Workday’s 3.07.



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WDAY or ANET: Which is a Better Pick?

Both Workday and Arista carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their sales and profits to improve in the current fiscal. Arista has better price performance, although it is a bit expensive in terms of valuation compared with Workday. Investors looking for faster revenue growth and an expanding SAAS market may lean toward Workday, while those seeking a broad, resilient tech play may favor Arista. Although there is not much to choose from in terms of Zacks Rank, Workday holds a competitive edge in terms of valuation metrics and appears to be a better investment option at the moment.

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