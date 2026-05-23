Workday Validates AI Flywheel: Stock Price Recovery Begins

Workday’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported strong Q1 earnings and guidance, which should not be too surprising, as the AI-driven SaaS apocalypse isn’t quite what it was made out to be. Utility-providing platforms such as Workday are leaning hard into AI; AI applications are in increasing demand, and business is good.

For Workday, as evidenced by the post-release stock price action, a likely outcome is a stock price rebound, potentially including the full recovery of lost shareholder value. In this scenario, WDAY's stock price could return to the upper end of its long-term trading range, adding more than 100% to its stock price.

Valuation metrics suggest the 100% stock price target is an easy reach. The company traded at only 11X its current-year outlook ahead of its recent earnings release, and the results were better than expected. Looking ahead, the longer-term forecasts are also likely to be cautious, placing this stock at only 7X its 2030 adjusted earnings per share (EPS). This could open the door to a 200% to 300% increase in the stock price over the next few years. The only thing WDAY needs to do is continue executing its strategy and grow in line with the outlook.

Workday’s strategy is solid, comprising a multicloud/crosscloud ecosystem. While it doesn’t integrate directly with major AI models, its platform enables 3rd-party interaction, including the application of agentic AI. The company also provides numerous organic AI tools that help unlock enterprise value, including more than 120 proprietary AI models with specialized focus, the Agent Partner Network, and the Agent System of Record. The Agent Partner Network links WDAY platform tools with major service providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), while the Agent System of Record integrates 3rd-party applications into Workday agentic workflows.

Workday Outperforms and Raises Guidance: Guidance Is Cautious

Workday had a solid quarter in Q1, affirming its strategy and position in the enterprise AI ecosystem. The company reported approximately $2.45 billion in net revenue, up 13.5% year-over-year (YOY) and 80 basis points better than MarketBeat’s reported consensus. The revenue strength was underpinned by 14.3% subscription growth, which, in turn, was driven by client wins and service penetration. Internal highlights include the strength of hiring services, up 44% year over year (YOY), and agentic AI, which more than doubled sequentially.

Margin news was also good, with the company’s operating margin expanding by 160 basis points due to improved revenue leverage and operational quality. The critical detail is that operating income, cash flow, and earnings grew at an accelerated rate, and the margin strength is expected to persist. Operating cash flow increased by 52%, strengthening the capital return outlook, while adjusted earnings grew by 19% and outpaced the consensus by 550 bps.

Guidance was a catalyst for higher share prices the day after earnings were released. The company maintained its revenue target while widening its margin and improving its earnings outlook, both better than expected by consensus forecasts. Guidance is likely to be cautious, given the Q1 strengths and backlog, which increased by 15.5%, and the accelerating use of agentic tools.

Capital Return Underpins WDAY Stock Price Outlook

Cash flow and capital returns are significant factors in this market because Workday accelerated its share buybacks in the late fiscal 2026 and has sustained the trend into its 2027 fiscal year. Buybacks totaled nearly $1.6 billion, reducing the count by nearly 6% YOY, and are expected to remain robust in upcoming quarters.

Balance sheet highlights reflect an aggressive cash buyback, with cash, current, and total assets down; however, they are offset by reduced debt and total liabilities. The net result is increased equity despite the increase in treasury shares, and, more importantly, the increase in equity exceeds the value of treasury stock, indicating value gains on top of share count reductions and accelerated shareholder value gains.

Analysts' initial responses to the release were favorable. A notable theme was relief that AI is not negatively disrupting the business. Additionally, margin strength, capital returns, guidance and backlog were noted. The likely outcome is that analysts revert to a more bullish posture, including raising price targets to help strengthen the market floor. As it stands, WDAY stock traded below the analyst low-end target ahead of the release, suggesting a low-single-digit upside at minimum, with as much as 50% upside at the consensus. Assuming WDAY continues to show momentum in the upcoming quarters, analysts' trends will strengthen as well.

Stock price action following the release was also bullish. WDAY surged more than 5% in premarket trading and opened higher, confirming support at long-term lows. The question now is how quickly WDAY’s price will rise. Not only are analysts indicating substantial upside, but institutions have been accumulating, short interest is relatively high, and there are reasons for all three groups to buy stock.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.