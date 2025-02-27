Workday Unusual Options Activity For February 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,460, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $309,230.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $300.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Workday's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Workday's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $185.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Workday Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.0 $28.8 $30.0 $290.00 $150.0K 283 50 WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.6 $2.6 $250.00 $48.6K 2.1K 216 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $8.6 $8.1 $8.33 $260.00 $41.6K 998 107 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $83.1 $79.6 $81.37 $185.00 $40.6K 0 415 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.9 $12.6 $12.9 $260.00 $38.7K 2.2K 33

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Workday, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,341,891, the price of WDAY is down by -0.4%, reaching $270.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now. What The Experts Say On Workday

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $301.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

