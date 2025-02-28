News & Insights

Stocks

Workday Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

February 28, 2025 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Rashmi Kumari for Barchart->

Incorporated in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, with a market cap of $67.9 billion. The company specializes in delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that help organizations streamline operations, enhance workforce management, and drive business growth across various industries.

Shares of the Finance and HR software company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. WDAY has declined 11.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 17.5%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 1.3% gains. 

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

Zooming in further, WDAY has also lagged behind the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV15.7% return over the past 52 weeks. However, the stock outperformed the ETF’s 1.2% decline on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Workday shares fell 2.5% after its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 25. The company reported a 15% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.21 billion, beating estimates by 1.3%. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.92, surpassing forecasts by 8.1%, while adjusted operating income of $584 million exceeded expectations by 6.7%, with a 26.4% margin. Operating margin remained stable at 3.4%, and free cash flow margin surged to 46.4% from 16.6% in the previous quarter. Billings rose 16.4% year-over-year to $3.25 billion, highlighting strong demand for Workday’s finance and HR software solutions.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2026, analysts expect WDAY’s EPS to grow nearly 107.7% year over year to $3.51. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing on other two occasions.

WDAY stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, a downgrade from the “Strong Buy” rating one month back. Among the 35 analysts in coverage, 23 suggest a “Strong Buy,” two give a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 analysts recommend a “Hold.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 26, Stifel raised Workday’s price target to $310 from $270 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

WDAY’s mean price target of $294.36 represents a premium of 8.6% to current price levels. The street-high target of $350 indicates a potential upside of 29.1%.

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IGV
WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.