Workday Rides on Subscription Revenue Growth: Will it Sustain?

Workday, Inc. WDAY is witnessing solid growth in its subscription services revenues backed by high demand for its human capital and financial management solutions. In the fourth quarter, subscription services revenues contributed $2.36 billion, up from $2.04 billion in the year-ago quarter.



There are multiple growth drivers to this top-line expansion. Strong emphasis on AI-related product innovation is a major factor. The company is embedding AI across HR & Finance workflows, generating greater value for users opting for subscription services. The AI agents, such as Payroll Agent, Planning Agent and Self-Service Agent, are ensuring productivity gains and cost reductions for customers. In the fourth quarter, Workday reported that it signed the annualized value of customer contracts worth more than $100 million.



Expansion within its customer base is a major growth engine. The company boasts an enterprise customer base of more than 11,500 worldwide. More than 65% of the Fortune 500 companies use Workday solutions.



Its strategic acquisition to expand product offerings is also driving growth. The acquisition of Sana has strengthened its AI-driven learning and employee development capabilities. The deal enhances Workday’s human capital management platform, enabling more personalized training, faster upskilling and improved workforce engagement for customers. The acquisition of Paradox and integration of Paradox’s AI agents that streamline the hiring process have also significantly boosted Workday’s portfolio.



For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenues to be between $10.64 billion and $10.66 billion, indicating 11-12% year-over-year growth. Subscription revenues are projected to be in the range of $9.93-$9.95 billion, indicating growth of 12-13% year over year.

How are Competitors Faring?

Workday faces competition from SAP SE SAP and Oracle, Inc ORCL in this domain. SAP’s growth formula focuses on four key areas: product innovation, go-to-market transformation, business simplification and investment in people. SAP’s extensive partner ecosystem with more than 25,000 partners worldwide in more than 140 countries is a major advantage. Many customers are realizing that LLMs alone are insufficient and that real AI value requires deep business context, data and integrated applications, an area where SAP is uniquely positioned. SAP is driving growth through a differentiated AI strategy that combines Joule, its data-rich AI copilot embedded across applications; extensible, process-integrated AI agents; industry-specific AI solutions; and SAP Business Data Cloud.



Oracle's end-to-end technology stack, spanning database, applications, and infrastructure, creates unique value for enterprise customers seeking simplified vendor relationships and seamless integration. The company's ability to deliver complete solutions reduces implementation complexity and total cost of ownership. With enterprises increasingly prioritizing AI initiatives, Oracle's database solutions are becoming mission-critical infrastructure. This technological edge, combined with high switching costs and deep customer integration, positions Oracle to capture premium pricing while expanding its customer base.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 45.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, WDAY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7, below the industry average of 26.9.



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Earnings estimates for 2027 have remained static at $10.54 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2028 has declined 1.1% to $12.32.



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Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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