Workday revises FY25 subscription revenue view to $7.703B

Prior view was $7.7B-$7.725B. Sees FY25 non-GAAP operating margin of 25.5% vs. prior view of 25.25%.
- Workday reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.89, consensus $1.76
- Workday sees Q4 subscription revenue $2.025B, representing growth of 15%
- Workday options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
