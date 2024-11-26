Workday reports Q3 subscription revenue $1.959B, up 15.8% y/y

16:16 EST Workday (WDAY) reports Q3 subscription revenue $1.959B, up 15.8% y/y
- Workday revises FY25 subscription revenue view to $7.703B
- Workday reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.89, consensus $1.76
- Workday sees Q4 subscription revenue $2.025B, representing growth of 15%
- Workday options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
