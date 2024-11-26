Workday reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.89, consensus $1.76

Reports Q3 revenue $2.16B, consensus $2.13B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WDAY:
- Workday options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 26, 2024
- Workday (WDAY) Q3 Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.