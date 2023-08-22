News & Insights

Workday Reports After the Close on 8/24 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

August 22, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Workday (NASD: WDAY) WDAY next earnings date is projected to be 8/24 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.26/share on $1.77 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Workday earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q1 2024 5/25/2023 1.310
Q4 2023 2/27/2023 0.990
Q3 2023 11/29/2022 0.990
Q2 2023 8/25/2022 0.830
Q1 2023 5/26/2022 0.830

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Workday has options available that expire August 25th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the WDAY options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

