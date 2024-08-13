Workday Reports After the Close on 8/22 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Workday (NASD: WDAY) WDAY next earnings date is projected to be 8/22 after the close, with earnings estimates of $1.62/share on $2.06 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Workday earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2025 5/23/2024 1.740 Q4 2024 2/26/2024 1.570 Q3 2024 11/28/2023 1.530 Q2 2024 8/24/2023 1.430 Q1 2024 5/25/2023 1.310

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Workday has options available that expire August 23th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the WDAY options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.