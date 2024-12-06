Workday to replace Amentum in S&P 500 at open on 12/23

S&P Dow Jones Indices is making the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WDAY:
- Workday Appoints Liz Centoni to Board of Directors
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Dell and HP forecasts spark selloffs: Morning Buzz
- Booking initiated, Workday downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Morning Movers: Symbotic sinks following delay of 1oK filing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.