Workday promotes Chano Fernandez as co-CEO, raises 2021 subscription forecast

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc WDAY.O on Thursday appointed Chano Fernandez as co-chief executive officer and raised its annual subscription forecast, sending the business software provider's shares up nearly 12% in extended trading.

The company, which has become the latest to opt for the co-CEO model after Netflix Inc NFLX.O, promoted co-president Fernandez to serve alongside CEO and co-founder Aneel Bhusri.

Workday said it expects fiscal 2021 subscription revenue between $3.73 billion and $3.74 billion, up from its previous forecast of $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion.

The Pleasanton, California-based company's total revenue jumped 19.6% to $1.06 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, edging past analysts' average estimate of $1.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

