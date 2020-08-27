US Markets
WDAY

Workday promotes Chano Fernandez as co-CEO, raises 2021 subscription forecast

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published

Workday Inc on Thursday appointed Chano Fernandez as co-chief executive officer and raised its annual subscription forecast, sending the business software provider's shares up nearly 12% in extended trading.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Workday Inc WDAY.O on Thursday appointed Chano Fernandez as co-chief executive officer and raised its annual subscription forecast, sending the business software provider's shares up nearly 12% in extended trading.

The company, which has become the latest to opt for the co-CEO model after Netflix Inc NFLX.O, promoted co-president Fernandez to serve alongside CEO and co-founder Aneel Bhusri.

Workday said it expects fiscal 2021 subscription revenue between $3.73 billion and $3.74 billion, up from its previous forecast of $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion.

The Pleasanton, California-based company's total revenue jumped 19.6% to $1.06 billion for the second quarter ended July 31, edging past analysts' average estimate of $1.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDAY NFLX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular