US Markets

Workday posts 26% rise in third-quarter revenue

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published

Workday Inc reported a 26% rise in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it took on more companies as subscribers for its cloud-based financial and human resources management software.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Workday Inc WDAY.O reported a 26% rise in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it took on more companies as subscribers for its cloud-based financial and human resources management software.

The enterprise cloud services provider's net loss narrowed to $115.7 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct 31, from $153.3 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $938.1 million from $743.2 million during the same period last year.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular