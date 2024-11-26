Workday options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Workday (WDAY) is 6.2x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $19.98, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.5%.
