A Workday Insider Sold Company Shares for $131,000. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Chief Accounting Officer Mark Garfield sold 918 shares at $142.19 per share, totaling ~$131,000 on July 10, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity position by 1%.

All shares were held directly and the disposition left the insider with over 73,000 shares post-transaction.

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Mark S. Garfield, Chief Accounting Officer at Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), sold 918 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 10, 2026 per an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$131,000 Shares sold 918 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 73,718 Post-transaction value ~$10.24 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($142.19); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($138.95).

Key questions

What were the specific terms of this disposal?

The transaction involved 918 shares of Class A Common Stock sold at $142.19 per share, conducted as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 14, 2025.

The transaction involved 918 shares of Class A Common Stock sold at $142.19 per share, conducted as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 14, 2025. What is the current status of the executive's direct equity interest?

Following the sale, Garfield retains direct ownership of 73,718 shares, a position that includes restricted stock units (RSUs) subject to future vesting requirements.

Following the sale, Garfield retains direct ownership of 73,718 shares, a position that includes restricted stock units (RSUs) subject to future vesting requirements. How has the company's valuation progressed relative to this trade?

Workday shares were priced at $138.95 at the close of the transaction date, and the company maintains a market capitalization of $37.9 billion with a -39% total return for the 12-month period ending July 10, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $144.87 Market Capitalization $37.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $9.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $847.0 million

Company Snapshot

Workday delivers cloud-hosted enterprise software solutions that enable organizations to manage financial operations, human capital management, and business analytics through an integrated platform architecture.

The company generates revenue through subscription-based software licensing and professional services, with a recurring revenue model that provides predictable cash flows and long-term customer relationships.

Workday serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations across multiple industries, with particular strength among Chief Financial Officers and Chief Human Resources Officers seeking comprehensive, cloud-native solutions.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications, serving approximately 21,000 employees across its global operations. The company's platform consolidates financial management, human capital management, and analytics capabilities, enabling customers to streamline complex business processes while reducing IT infrastructure costs.

Workday maintains competitive advantages through its unified cloud architecture, continuous innovation in AI-driven analytics, and deep vertical expertise in financial and HR operations for large-scale enterprises.

What this transaction means for investors

Workday Chief Accounting Officer Mark Garfield’s July 10 sale of company stock was a non-discretionary transaction, since it was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders adopt such plans to pre-arrange trades, which avoids potential conflicts of interest given their knowledge of material non-public information.

Moreover, the transaction involved only 1% of Garfield’s direct holdings, and left him with a substantial equity stake of 73,718 shares. Nearly 65,000 of these are RSUs, and some remain unvested, meaning Garfield will not be able to sell them until they vest. This helps align his interests with that of shareholders.

Workday stock plunged in 2026 due to investor fears that artificial intelligence will take business away from the company. Actually, Workday is experiencing sustained sales growth. In its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, the software giant reported a solid 13.5% year-over-year revenue increase to $2.5 billion.

Workday has incorporated AI into its platform, and that is helping it attract customers. The increased automation enables the company’s tech to strengthen accuracy and business rules compliance, contributing to the rise in revenue.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Workday. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.