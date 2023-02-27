Workday, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: -$125.70 million in Q4 vs. -$73.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256.23 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $1.65 billion in Q4 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

