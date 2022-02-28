Workday, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: -$73.25 million in Q4 vs. -$71.71 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q4 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.97 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q4 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.

