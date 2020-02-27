Workday, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

-Earnings: -$0.13 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.56 in Q4 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.92 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Revenue: $0.98 billion in Q4 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year.

