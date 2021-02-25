Workday, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

-Earnings: -$71.71 million in Q4 vs. -$127.96 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.30 in Q4 vs. -$0.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.55 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $1.13 billion in Q4 vs. $0.98 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.