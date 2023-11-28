Workday, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: $113.71 million in Q3 vs. -$74.72 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.43 in Q3 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $407.82 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.41 per share Revenue: $1.87 billion in Q3 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.