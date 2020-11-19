Workday, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

-Earnings: -$24.34 million in Q3 vs. -$115.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.71 million or $0.86 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.73 per share -Revenue: $1.11 billion in Q3 vs. $0.94 billion in the same period last year.

