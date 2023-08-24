Workday, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: $78.66 million in Q2 vs. -$64.16 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378.26 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.28 per share Revenue: $1.79 billion in Q2 vs. $1.53 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.