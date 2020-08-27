Workday, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

-Earnings: -$28.02 million in Q2 vs. -$120.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.13 million or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $948.0 - $950.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.73 - $3.74 Bln

