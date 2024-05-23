Workday, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: $107 million in Q1 vs. $0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.40 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.99 billion in Q1 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.

