Workday, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: $136 million in Q1 vs. -$102.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342.35 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.12 per share Revenue: $1.68 billion in Q1 vs. $1.43 billion in the same period last year.

