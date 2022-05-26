Workday, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):

Earnings: -$102.17 million in Q1 vs. -$46.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.40 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $1.43 billion in Q1 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.

