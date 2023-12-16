Workday Inc - (WDAY) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 284.40

The average one-year price target for Workday Inc - (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been revised to 284.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 262.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 325.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from the latest reported closing price of 272.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday Inc -. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 4.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDAY is 0.51%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 221,917K shares. The put/call ratio of WDAY is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,717K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,157K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 66.24% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,086K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 63.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,444K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,241K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,135K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 87.36% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,237K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 41.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 62.48% over the last quarter.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.