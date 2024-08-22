Workday, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $2.085 billion from $1.624 billion last year.

Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $132 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.085 Bln vs. $1.624 Bln last year.

