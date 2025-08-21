Workday, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $228 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.348 billion from $2.085 billion last year.

Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $228 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.348 Bln vs. $2.085 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.