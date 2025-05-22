Workday, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.240 billion from $1.990 billion last year.

Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.240 Bln vs. $1.990 Bln last year.

