WORKDAY Earnings Results: $WDAY Reports Quarterly Earnings

WORKDAY ($WDAY) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, beating estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $2,211,000,000, missing estimates of $2,226,487,620 by $-15,487,620.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $WDAY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

WORKDAY Insider Trading Activity

WORKDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 141 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 141 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 1,048,438 shares for an estimated $264,380,724 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,989,936 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,498 shares for an estimated $1,378,766 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

WORKDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of WORKDAY stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.