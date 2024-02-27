Workday Drops 5% In Pre-market; Decides To Acquire HiredScore

(RTTNews) - Shares of enterprise cloud-based applications provider Workday, Inc. (WDAY) are down more than 5 percent in pre-market on Tuesday at $288.97, after the company announced its decision to acquire HiredScore, a provider of AI-powered talent orchestration solutions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2024.

WDAY had closed at $307.21, up 0.43 percent on Monday. The stock has been trading in a range of $174.06 - $311.28 in the last 1 year.

