Workday downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

November 27, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Piper Sandler downgraded Workday (WDAY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $270, down from $285, following the earnings report. The firm says the company’s “tepid” guidance with remaining performance obligation growth expected to decline for the fifth consecutive quarter to 14% erodes its confidence that Workday’s “growth levers can still fuel a recovery next year.” Until international, new product, and partner growth levers begin to have a more material contribution, Piper downgraded the shares on “waning growth prospects,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

