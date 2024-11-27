Workday downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded Workday (WDAY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $270, down from $285, following the earnings report. The firm says the company’s “tepid” guidance with remaining performance obligation growth expected to decline for the fifth consecutive quarter to 14% erodes its confidence that Workday’s “growth levers can still fuel a recovery next year.” Until international, new product, and partner growth levers begin to have a more material contribution, Piper downgraded the shares on “waning growth prospects,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

