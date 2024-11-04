Workday, Compa announce partnership

Workday (WDAY) announced a partnership to bring Compa’s real-time market intelligence directly into Workday, helping companies make more informed pay decisions to attract and retain top talent. Compa’s market intelligence will replace yearly compensation surveys, which can quickly become outdated and inaccurate, making it difficult for companies to offer competitive compensation packages. This partnership will give joint customers access to Compa’s real-time compensation data directly in the Workday platform, helping them make more informed, competitive job offers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.