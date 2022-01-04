Workday Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WDAY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.11, changing hands as low as $245.36 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $217.60 per share, with $307.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $245.67.

