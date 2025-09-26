Workday Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WDAY

In trading on Friday, shares of Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $245.36, changing hands as high as $248.20 per share. Workday Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDAY's low point in its 52 week range is $205.33 per share, with $294 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $246.29. The WDAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

