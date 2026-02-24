Workday (BIT:1WDAY) Price Target Decreased by 14.08% to 204.09

The average one-year price target for Workday (BIT:1WDAY) has been revised to €204.09 / share. This is a decrease of 14.08% from the prior estimate of €237.54 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €123.82 to a high of €279.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.83% from the latest reported closing price of €109.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an decrease of 302 owner(s) or 15.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WDAY is 0.30%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.16% to 211,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 7,575K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,664K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDAY by 13.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,946K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDAY by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 6,757K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDAY by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,150K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDAY by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,092K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WDAY by 53.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

