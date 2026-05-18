Workday Achieves #120 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Packaging Corp of America

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) has taken over the #120 spot from Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Workday Inc versus Packaging Corp of America plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (WDAY plotted in blue; PKG plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WDAY vs. PKG:
WDAY is currently trading up about 1.6%, while PKG is up about 0.4% midday Monday.
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YTD Return on Dow
Funds Holding HEMI
Insider Buying
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