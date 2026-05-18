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WDAY

Workday Achieves #120 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Packaging Corp of America

May 18, 2026 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) has taken over the #120 spot from Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Workday Inc versus Packaging Corp of America plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (WDAY plotted in blue; PKG plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WDAY vs. PKG:

WDAY,PKG Relative Performance Chart

WDAY is currently trading up about 1.6%, while PKG is up about 0.4% midday Monday.

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Also see:
 YTD Return on Dow
 Funds Holding HEMI
 Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YTD Return on Dow-> Funds Holding HEMI-> Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY
PKG

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