News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

Work on Europe's largest carbon capture site to start in Rotterdam next year

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

October 18, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Adds more detail throughout

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Construction of Europe's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility will begin in the Rotterdam port area next year, its developers said on Wednesday.

The planned "Porthos" project will require an investment of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) and is expected to be operational by 2026, said its developers, who include the Rotterdam port authorities and Dutch gas company Gasunie.

Under the project, CO2 emitted by refineries and chemical plants operated by Shell SHEL.L, Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Air Liquide and Air Products APD.N will be transported to empty gas fields under the North Sea around 20 kilometres (12.5 miles)off the Dutch coast.

There it will be stored at a depth of 3 to 4 kilometres under the seabed, reducing the Netherlands' annual CO2 emissions by an estimated 2% for a period of 15 years from 2026.

The companies involved will invest in their own capture installations to supply CO2 to Porthos, the developers said.

Capturing the CO2 emitted by large industries is seen by many experts as instrumental to the Dutch government's aim for a 55% reduction of those emissions by 2030, relative to 1990 levels.

Emissions in the Netherlands were around 30% lower than in 1990 last year.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
XOM
APD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.