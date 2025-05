WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Closes Registered Offering of 10 Million Ordinary Units, Raising $5 Million

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD closed a $5 million offering of 10 million ordinary units for business development and compliance upgrades.

Quiver AI Summary

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, a medical device supplier in China, has announced the successful completion of a registered offering of 10 million ordinary units at $0.50 each, raising $5 million in gross proceeds. Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and two warrants (Series A and Series B) for purchasing additional shares at $1.00. The proceeds will be utilized for upgrading production equipment, enhancing research and development within the Company's subsidiaries, improving compliance systems, and general working capital. The offering was managed by Univest Securities, LLC and conducted under a previously filed SEC registration statement. WORK Medical operates through its subsidiary in Hangzhou and offers a diverse range of medical devices sold in both domestic and international markets.

Potential Positives

The Company closed a registered offering of 10,000,000 ordinary units, generating gross proceeds of $5.0 million, which can enhance its financial position.

Proceeds from the offering are designated for upgrading production equipment and investing in research and development, which could lead to improved product offerings and competitive advantage.

The Company has received quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered products with the U.S. FDA, facilitating entry into the U.S. market and broadening its market opportunities.

The Offering was made on a firm commitment basis, indicating confidence from the underwriter, Univest Securities, LLC, which may bolster investor trust in the Company.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $0.50 per Ordinary Unit indicates a potentially low market valuation, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and market position.

The expiration of the Series A and Series B warrants within 12 and 3 months respectively could create pressure on the company's stock as investors may exercise their warrants quickly, potentially diluting existing shareholder value.

The necessity for hiring experienced employees for internal control and compliance suggests underlying issues with the company's current governance and operational processes, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What was the purpose of WORK Medical's recent offering?

The offering aimed to upgrade production equipment, invest in research and development, and enhance internal control systems.

How many ordinary units were offered by WORK Medical?

WORK Medical offered 10,000,000 ordinary units at an offering price of $0.50 each.

What are the main components of each ordinary unit?

Each ordinary unit consists of one Class A share, one Series A warrant, and one Series B warrant.

Who managed the offering for WORK Medical?

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

How can investors access the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC's website or can be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hangzhou, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical” or the “Company”), a supplier of medical devices in China, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, today announced the closing of a registered offering (the “Offering”) of 10,000,000 ordinary units (the “Ordinary Units”) at an offering price of $0.50 per Ordinary Unit.





Each Ordinary Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0005 (a “Class A Ordinary Share”), one Series A warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $1.00 (a “Series A Warrant”), and one Series B warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $1.00 (a “Series B Warrant”). The Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants are immediately exercisable upon issuance, with the Series A Warrants expiring in 12 months, and Series B Warrants expiring in 3 months.





The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$5.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.





Proceeds from the Offering will be used for upgrading production equipment and investing in the Company’s PRC subsidiaries’ research and development; hiring experienced employees to improve the systems of internal control and compliance with U.S. GAAP and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; and working capital and general corporate purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.





The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-284006), as amended (the “Registration Statement”), previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective Registration Statement. A final prospectus related to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC at



info@univest.us



or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.







About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD







WORK Medical Technology Group LTD, through its subsidiary, Work (Hangzhou) Medical Treatment Equipment Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in China, is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate



.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.









Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, the Registration Statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.









For more information, please contact:









WORK Medical Technology Group LTD







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@workmedtech.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1 646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.