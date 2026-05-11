WORK Medical Collaborates With Novabioplus To Advance AI-Driven BioToken Model; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - WORK Medical Technology Group Ltd. (WOK), a supplier of medical devices in China, announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Novabioplus Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to jointly develop next-generation intelligent medical models.

The collaboration, signed on April 13, 2026, aims to integrate WORK Medical's AI expertise with Novabioplus' extensive protein data resources to unlock the latent value of biological data assets.

The partnership will focus on four major "AI+" projects: AI-based membrane protein design, antibody sequence optimization, enzyme molecule design, and peptide design. These initiatives combine advanced data governance with model training to enable precise biomolecular design and functional simulation.

A key element of the collaboration is the development of "BioTokens," digital assets generated from protein sequences, functional data, and laboratory datasets. The BioToken model is intended to transform biopharmaceutical R&D outputs into verifiable, measurable digital assets, creating new pathways for value discovery in the healthcare industry.

Management described the agreement as a milestone in WORK Medical's evolution from a medical device manufacturer into a life sciences digital ecosystem builder. The company emphasized that the initiative would accelerate clinical translation of next-generation intelligent medical solutions while exploring new models for assetization of biological data.

Novabioplus, composed of returning overseas experts and senior scientists, brings over a decade of expertise in biological reagent research, with patents in viral vector packaging, protein expression, and impurity analysis. Its platforms in protein science, cell science, and quality research provide a strong foundation for the collaboration.

WORK Medical, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells disposable medical products across China and internationally. The company has registered 17 products with the U.S. FDA, enabling entry into the U.S. market.

WOK is currently trading at $0.30, down 70.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.